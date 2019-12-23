VANCOUVER -- A man died after being arrested on the Mary Hill Bypass in Port Coquitlam Sunday night, and B.C.'s police watchdog has been called to investigate.

The suspect's cause of death is unclear, but the RCMP said he "went into medical distress" after a traffic officer arrested him between Shaughnessy Street and Pitt River Road.

Two ambulances were called to the Mary Hill, but paramedics were unable to save the man's life. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the officer involved tried to provide medical assistance as well while waiting for paramedics to arrive.

Authorities have since called the Independent Investigations Office of B.C., which is tasked with investigating any police-involved incidents that result in death or serious harm, even if there is no allegation of wrongdoing by officers.

"He was interacting with police at the time he went into medical distress, and our role is to determine whether any of the actions of police may have led to that medical distress," IIO chief civilian officer Ron MacDonald told CTV News.

The RCMP said the incident started around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, when members of the Coquitlam detachment visited a home to ask about a man wanted on multiple warrants.

About an hour later, an officer from the Coquitlam Traffic Unit saw someone run from a wooded area onto the Mary Hill, where he was apparently almost struck by a vehicle.

"(The officer) activated his emergency lights, drove in the man's direction and reportedly saw him attempt to open doors of running vehicles," the RCMP said in a news release.

He allegedly managed to get into the backseat of a vehicle, where the officer arrested him.

Authorities said they believe the deceased is the same person officers were inquiring about earlier in the day.