Police incident closes Mary Hill Bypass
VANCOUVER -- A police incident closed the Mary Hill Bypass in Port Coquitlam Sunday night, backing up traffic in both directions.
Drive BC tweeted about the closure shortly after 7 p.m., saying the road was closed between Shaughnessy Street and Pitt River Road because of a police incident.
Witnesses at the scene reported numerous police vehicles blocking the road, with rescue vehicles at the scene as well.
Coquitlam RCMP did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the incident. A spokesperson for BC Emergency Health Services said the agency was called to the scene around 5:45 p.m. Two ambulances responded, but no patients were transported to hospital.
