VANCOUVER -- A police incident closed the Mary Hill Bypass in Port Coquitlam Sunday night, backing up traffic in both directions.

Drive BC tweeted about the closure shortly after 7 p.m., saying the road was closed between Shaughnessy Street and Pitt River Road because of a police incident.

#BCHwy7B - #MaryHillByPass closed in both directions between Pitt River Road and Shaughnessy Street due to a police incident. Details: https://t.co/1cptdOE6xJ pic.twitter.com/2iS624LIgu — Drive BC (@DriveBC) December 23, 2019

Witnesses at the scene reported numerous police vehicles blocking the road, with rescue vehicles at the scene as well.

Coquitlam RCMP did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the incident. A spokesperson for BC Emergency Health Services said the agency was called to the scene around 5:45 p.m. Two ambulances responded, but no patients were transported to hospital.

More details on this incident will be available on CTV News Vancouver at 11:30 p.m.