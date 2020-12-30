VANCOUVER -- A third person has died in connection with a head-on motor vehicle crash on Highway 1 in Chilliwack early Tuesday morning, according to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.

The incident began around 4 a.m. after police received a report of a vehicle going the wrong way on the freeway near Laidlaw.

A Chilliwack RCMP member spotted the suspect vehicle going westbound in the eastbound lanes near Annis Road and turned around to follow it. Another officer set up a spike belt but the suspect vehicle got around it and later crashed head-on into another vehicle, starting a fire.

Officers tried to extinguish the blaze but couldn’t. Two people inside the suspect vehicle died at the scene.

The person in the second vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries, and the IIO said that driver has since died as well.

According to the Facebook page for the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers, the victim in the second vehicle was a corrections officer.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at Mountain Institution,” the post reads.

The IIO, which serves as B.C.'s police watchdog, is investigating the crash.

“We are called in to determine whether or not the actions of the police officer played any role in the incident and if so whether those actions might constitute grounds for referring the matter to the crown for consideration of criminal charges,” said Ron MacDonald, the chief civilian director of the IIO.