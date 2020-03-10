VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s police watchdog is asking for witnesses to a police-involved crash in Vancouver to come forward.

A man was taken into custody by the Vancouver Police Department on March 3 after he appeared to evade a traffic stop and collide with several police vehicles on Main Street.

Officers were investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle near 39th Avenue and Cambie Street around 2 a.m. The vehicle may have been connected to break and enters in the area, according to police.

Police said they used lights and sirens to try to get the vehicle to stop but said it "took off."

"After a number of collisions with police vehicles, officers were able to take the man into custody at 51st Avenue and Main Street," Const. Tania Visintin, media relations officer for the Vancouver Police Department, told CTV News Vancouver in an email last week.

The Independent Investigations Office is now asking for witnesses who were in the south Main Street area that morning to come forward.

"Specifically, investigators believe that there were witnesses capturing video on cell phones near the Tim Hortons at the intersection of E 49th and Main Street," the IIO said in a news release.

Police said the driver is a 38-year-old Vancouver man and was taken to hospital with minor injuries. None of the officers was seriously injured.

Charges in connection to dangerous driving and possession of stolen property are being considered, police said last week.

The IIO investigates all police-involved incidents that result in death or serious harm.

Anyone who saw what happened or has video of the incident is asked to contact the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Alyse Kotyk