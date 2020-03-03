VANCOUVER -- A man was taken into custody early Tuesday morning after appearing to evade a traffic stop, then colliding with police vehicles on Main Street.

According to Vancouver police, officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle around 39th Avenue and Cambie Street at about 2 a.m. The vehicle may be connected to break and enters in the area, they said.

Officers used their lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop, "but the vehicle took off," Vancouver police said.

"After a number of collisions with police vehicles, officers were able to take the man into custody at 51st Avenue and Main Street," Const. Tania Visintin, media relations officer for the Vancouver Police Department, told CTV News Vancouver in an email.

In a video posted to Twitter early Tuesday morning by one witness, several police cruisers can be seen surrounding a vehicle and it sounds as though that vehicle collides with one of the cruisers.

"Wild night in South Van," the post says.

Police said the driver is a 38-year-old Vancouver man and was taken to hospital with minor injuries. No officers were seriously injured.

The investigation is ongoing and charges in connection to dangerous driving and possession of stolen property are being considered.