Washington county that borders B.C. dealing with COVID-19 surge as Canada begins welcoming Americans
Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
'Walk a mile in our shoes': 24-hour shifts, cancelled vacations, job vacancies highlight B.C. nursing crisis
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Unclear if BC Ferries will be included in federal vaccination requirements for some travel in Canada
Get The COVID-19 Brief sent to your inbox
SFU biology department breaks ranks with school on COVID-19 protocols
Coronavirus vaccine tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
Fraser Health warns of more COVID-19 exposure events in Surrey, Burnaby
Vaccination town hall for residents of B.C. Interior sees officials address COVID-19 conspiracy theories
Cluster of COVID-19 infections detected among Trans Mountain pipeline workers in Valemount, B.C.
COVID-19 update: B.C. records 717 new cases, marking 3 days in a row with more than 500 new infections