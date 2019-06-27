It’s still in one piece, but a Britannia Beach resident is wondering why a seemingly abandoned sailboat was left to smash up against the rocks for days.

Now, after several days adrift and some on-and-off rainfall, the sailboat sunk into the briny depths of the Pacific Ocean late Thursday afternoon.

Jonathan Mahec first saw the ship floating aimlessly this weekend, but wasn’t sure precisely when it broke free from the buoy it was previously tied to. It didn’t appear to be overly damaged, he said.

"It had a bit of water in the back of it, maybe it was rain," Mahec told CTV News Vancouver over the phone from Britannia Beach Thursday. "It was making noise…now it’s on the rocks, it’s going to break."

The 39-year-old said he didn’t try to get into the boat for fear of trespassing on someone’s property, and instead called the Coast Guard, which asked him to send video of the ship via email - but has not heard back since.

"I sent the video, I never got any answers," he said. "The next day, one of our neighbours said it’s in the bay now and it’s sunk."

Mahec said the boat was floating along the cliff-side, about 20 feet away from the buoy to which it was originally tied. He said the sailboat is about 25 feet long, and was worried about fuel from the outboard motor polluting the water.

Staff at the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District had not heard of the abandoned ship until CTV News informed them Thursday afternoon, and were not able to provide any comment at the time of publishing, nor was Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

"It’s not like a big ship, but this is annoying and it seems like nobody really cares, and someone is going to have to clean up the mess," said Mahec.