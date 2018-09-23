

CTV Vancouver





Police in Coquitlam are asking for the public’s help in locating a 53-year-old missing from a psychiatric hospital.

On Sept.6, Kara White was reported missing on an "unauthorized" basis from the Cottonwood Lodge in Coquitlam. She is now wanted on a province-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large, according to a RCMP statement this weekend.

White is described as 53 years old, 5’4 in height, 135 pounds with blue eyes and dark hair. She was last seen wearing a black-and-red plaid jacket and red-yellow-coloured leggings.

The patient may be in the eastern part of the Fraser Valley and Chilliwack areas. If she is spotted, police advise not to approach her, but to call 9-1-1.

Information about Kara White’s whereabouts can also be shared with the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and by quoting file number 2018-27873.