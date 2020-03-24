VANCOUVER -- A honky tonk bar in Metro Vancouver is warning customers they could have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus on two different nights over the last month.

A patron who visited Gabby’s Country Cabaret in Langley on Saturday, Feb. 29 and Sunday, March 14 between 10:30 p.m. and 1 a.m. has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to health officials.

The bar posted a statement on its Instagram page Monday saying the individual had been sick for weeks prior to coming in, but didn’t believe it was COVID-19.

“While we don’t put the blame on said patron, we want this to be an eye opener to people on how imperative it is at this moment to PLEASE stay home,” the post reads.

Fraser Health said anyone who was at the country bar during those hours on those particular nights should take extra precautions until March 28, 14 days after the last exposure.

That means monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms – fever, cough or difficulty breathing – and avoiding “crowded public spaces and places where you cannot easily separate yourself from others” should one suddenly fall ill, according to the health authority.

Anyone who has already developed symptoms is urged to isolate themselves as soon as possible and call B.C.’s healthcare information phone line at 811.

“We understand that you may have more questions about this exposure,” Fraser Health said in a letter dated March 21. “However, due to privacy we cannot provide any details other than the information contained in this letter.”

Asked why the information was not shared publicly the same day, health officials said it was provided to the bar for distribution.

March 14 was the last night Gabby’s Cabaret was open before provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry ordered bars and clubs across the province to close.

Gabby’s said it implemented extra precautionary measures two weeks ago, when the full impact of the outbreak was coming into clearer focus, and had decided to voluntarily shut down before Dr. Henry’s order.

“We love our customers so dearly, and your health and safety is so greatly important to us,” Gabby’s said on its Instagram post. “Please use this time to be kind to one another as we all weather this storm together.”