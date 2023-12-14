Want to be lighthouse keeper? Pay increased for B.C. job posting

Have you ever dreamed of leaving it all behind for life in a remote locale? The Canadian Coast Guard may have the opportunity for you, and it recently sweetened the deal.

A job posting for assistant lightkeepers in coastal B.C. that's been up since at least January is still open, and now offers higher pay.

The previous salary range of $45,241 to $60,707 has been raised to $49,813 to $66,842.

The previous Dec. 31, 2023 deadline has also been pushed to Dec. 31, 2024.

“Western Region Lightstations ensure the safe passage of mariners in the most beautiful, remote, and rugged locations on British Columbia’s breath-taking coastline,” the job description reads. “As the Assistant Lightkeeper you will be responsible for keeping watch at the station to ensure mariners are safe as they transit Canada’s beautiful coastal regions.”

Applicants must only have experience in electrical and mechanical equipment maintenance, grounds-keeping and using Microsoft Office to qualify.

Hopefuls will need to be willing to live in “isolated or semi-isolated” locations in Crown-owned accommodations, and “able to work shifts in a 24/7 environment in all weather conditions.”

The job listing is not for one specific location, but rather to join a pool of applicants who could be sent to any of a couple dozen lighthouses along the B.C. coast when vacancies come up.

The full list of duties for the gig includes:

• Reporting local weather observations to MCTS

• Relaying radio messages

• Grounds maintenance of station

• Dipping diesel fuel tanks from atop a ladder

• Helping to refuel domestic diesel tanks

• Dipping cisterns of rainwater collection

• Scraping and painting buildings, decks, and walkways

• Testing the fire pump and hoses, and checking fire extinguisher

Those chosen for the job must be able to leave for a lighthouse from a designated point of departure: Victoria, Port Hardy, Tofino, Bella Bella or Prince Rupert, and travel in a helicopter or boat to get to their destination.

If the lighthouse life is calling you, there’s a little over a year to get your application together. And who knows, come 2025, you may be spending your days watching the waves.