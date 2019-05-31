

Jazz Sanghera, CTV News Vancouver





Long lineups throughout the day are common for citizens of Pitt Meadows who pass train tracks during their commutes, but that is about to change.

Officials from all levels of government were on hand along with industry stakeholders, first responders and citizens, as the first steps in moving the roadway under the tracks were announced.

Two crossing will be upgraded: the first at Harris Road, and then at Kennedy Road. A new rail siding track is also planned for parking trains.

“It's a great idea. I don’t know how many times we stopped from three minutes up to five minutes - maybe eight minutes - sometimes back-to-back,” says Dick Elirick, local commuter. "It's way overdue."

Local resident Lynn Stevenson agrees.

“Pitt Meadows has built up so much. There’s so much more traffic now, it's like a freeway,” she says.

The port will commit more than $39 million while Ottawa will chip in nearly $50 million to the highly anticipated project.

“The intersection of trains and cars is something we want to pay attention to,” says Peter Xotta, vice-president of planning and operations for the port authority, "to build overpasses and infrastructure that will enable trade but obviously help with the communities here in Pitt Meadows.”

The total cost to move the roadway is estimated at $141.1 million. Public engagement is expected in late 2019.