

CTV News Vancouver





Why did the geese cross the road?

To become Instafamous. At least, that's what happened to two goslings that attempted to make the trip at a busy intersection outside of the Vancouver Police Department's headquarters.

According to the VPD's social media, a good Samaritan spotted the two fuzzy waddlers and brought them to its office on Cambie Street and West 5th Avenue.

It said staff kept the goslings safe as they waited for animal rescue and the BC Wildlife Society to arrive.

While the baby geese were in their care, they couldn't resist but give them the ultimate celebrity name: Ryan.

"We thought we'd name them both Ryan, because two Ryan Goslings are better than one," the post said.

Another famous Ryan liked the post: Vancouver's very own Ryan Reynolds.

The fuzzy Ryans will unlikely be in police custody again, but at least they have a picture to prove it happened.