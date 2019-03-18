

Before he became one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, Ryan Reynolds was just a regular child growing up in Vancouver.

Earlier this month, the "Deadpool" actor posted a photo of a newspaper clipping showing him "enjoying the water at Kits Community Centre wading pool."

Reynolds is 42 years old now, which means the photo would have been taken in 1979 or 1980.

"This is from my hometown newspaper," Reynolds wrote in the post, adding that "I think it's smart how they discontinued the 'wanna know where this child lives?' section" – a reference to the newspaper's mentioning of his childhood home address.

Since then, the post has been liked more than 1.6 million times and re-shared by the Vancouver Park Board.

"Glad to see (Ryan Reynolds) made use of our outdoor pools as a kid," the board said in its post. "You're welcome back anytime Ryan."