

CTV Vancouver





Vision Vancouver mayoral candidate Ian Campbell says he’s withdrawing from the race for mayor of Vancouver.

Campbell, a hereditary chief from the Squamish Nation, says his decision may catch many by surprise.

“It seems clear that the best choice is for me to withdraw as candidate for Mayor of Vancouver. I want to thank my family and supporters for standing beside me throughout this entire journey and effort,” he said in a release.

Vision Vancouver co-chair Michael Haack says Campbell informed the party of his decision to withdraw from the race Monday afternoon.

The release said Campbell and Vision will not provide any further comment on the announcement.

One-time rivals paid tribute to Campbell’s brief run for office, with the NPA’s Ken Sim saying he appreciate Campbell’s engagement with the community.

Would like to acknowledge @iancampbell2018 for your time and willingnesses to reach out to people. As a resident of Vancouver, I appreciate your engagement with the community. All the best. — Ken Sim (@kensimformayor) September 11, 2018

Campbell was looking to make history as the city’s first Indigenous mayor, and cited affordability as the top issue facing the city.

Vision had trumpeted Campbell’s nearly two decades of experience as a lead negotiator for the Squamish Nation when it first announced him as the party’s mayoral candidate in June.

The nomination for a new mayoral candidate is Friday, Sept. 14.