VANCOUVER -- Candles and flowers lay in front of Amir Bakery in North Vancouver Wednesday night, in memory of a family torn apart by tragedy.

Ayeshe Pourghaderi and Fatemeh Pasavand, a mother and daughter who helped run the family business, died in the Ukraine International Airlines crash near Tehran Tuesday night.

Husband and father Amir Pasavand stayed home to run the bakery, but he’s now headed to Iran to arrange two funerals.

The family is well known in the community, as the bakery has been on Lonsdale Avenue for two years making traditional bread. Sometimes the regulars get a little extra for free.

Ayeshe was known for being hardworking, for helping people and they had just bought a new house in North Vancouver.

“She’s my best friend actually, I’m very sad for her,” Cheman Khodadayu said at the vigil. “She’s so lovely and friendly, I’m so mad.”

Fawziy Adelhkey was also among the dozens of mourners who came to pay their respects.

“You can’t believe your daughter and your wife pass away, very sad, I can’t believe it,” she said. “I’m very, very sad for Canadian people and Kurdish people, really bad, really bad.”

Members of the North Vancouver community who didn’t know the victims personally were also at the vigil.

“I knew about Amir Bakery because I walk here all the time and when I read about his loss we wanted to come up and be here,” said local Robyn Schell.

A banner was hung under the store sign bearing the women’s faces. The text is Persian and loosely translated it says, “Mother and daughter passed away in the airline crash. Condolences to the family.”

North Vancouver Mayor Linda Buchanan also expressed her condolences to the family and friends who have lost loved ones. She said flowers or words of support can be left in the Civic Plaza.