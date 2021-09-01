VANCOUVER -- A wild frat party on the University of British Columbia campus involving hundreds of students was shut down last weekend for violating COVID-19 health orders.

Video of the event supplied by the University RCMP detachment shows a crowd of young people dancing indoors at a property somewhere in the fraternity village on Wesbrook Mall.

Officers said they found large numbers of students gathered in the courtyard and in several different houses after being called to the area on Sunday.

Few guests were wearing masks, there was insufficient room for physical distancing, and the group far exceeded the allowable 50-person limit for organized gatherings, according to the RCMP. The organizers were issued $5,000 in fines for hosting a non-compliant event.

"We are asking that students ensure they observe all public health orders. We have worked hard to get this far," Const. Christina Martin said in a news release.

"I would like to echo what provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said from the very beginning, 'We are all in this together' and 'We must do our part.'"

The University RCMP detachment warned that it will be working with UBC to ensure any student events – either on or off campus – comply with public health rules.