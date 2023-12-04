Video shows truck nearly striking man on foggy B.C. bridge

Dash cam video captured the hair-raising moment a truck nearly struck a man standing on a foggy bridge in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.

The alarming video was uploaded to YouTube on Friday under the title "Lucky guy escapes death by cement truck in fog," and shows the vehicle crossing the busy Port Mann Bridge during a period of low visibility.

At one point, another vehicle – a pickup truck with a trailer – appears through the fog, stopped in the far-right lane with its hazard lights flashing.

A man on foot then dashes across the centre lane of the bridge as the cement truck swerves, colliding with the stopped vehicle, sending debris onto the roadway.

It's unclear whether anyone was injured, or when the incident happened. The region was blanketed with heavy fog for several days last week.

CTV News has reached out to the RCMP and B.C. Highway Patrol for more information.