VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Video shows truck nearly striking man on foggy B.C. bridge

    Dash cam video captured the hair-raising moment a truck nearly struck a man standing on a foggy bridge in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.

    The alarming video was uploaded to YouTube on Friday under the title "Lucky guy escapes death by cement truck in fog," and shows the vehicle crossing the busy Port Mann Bridge during a period of low visibility.

    At one point, another vehicle – a pickup truck with a trailer – appears through the fog, stopped in the far-right lane with its hazard lights flashing.

    A man on foot then dashes across the centre lane of the bridge as the cement truck swerves, colliding with the stopped vehicle, sending debris onto the roadway.

    It's unclear whether anyone was injured, or when the incident happened. The region was blanketed with heavy fog for several days last week.

    CTV News has reached out to the RCMP and B.C. Highway Patrol for more information. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    CBC says it is cutting 600 jobs, some programming as it slashes budget

    The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and Radio-Canada will eliminate about 600 jobs and not fill an additional 200 vacancies. The cuts at CBC come days after the Liberal government suggested it may cap the amount of money CBC and Radio-Canada could get under a $100 million deal Ottawa recently signed with Google.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News