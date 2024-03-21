Video shows 'high-speed' crash in Victoria that left 3 injured

Police are investigating a "high-speed" crash in a Victoria, B.C., intersection that sent a pickup truck careening into a city bus Wednesday night.

In a statement, the Victoria Police Department said three people were hospitalized after the collision, including the pickup driver, who suffered "serious and possibly life-altering injuries."

The dramatic crash was captured on video, which shows a car running a red light at Douglas and Bay streets shortly after 10:30 p.m.

The vehicle slams into a pickup truck, and the impact of the collision sends the larger vehicle spinning into a BC Transit bus that was stopped at the light.

The company told CTV News there were passengers on the bus, but that no "significant injuries" have been reported among them.

"The bus suffered significant damage to the front end during in the incident, and there was lost service as a result. BC Transit thanks emergency services for their fast response," a spokesperson said in an email.

"Our thoughts are with everyone involved."

Police said several witnesses reported seeing the car involved in the collision travelling down Douglas at "high speed." The vehicle was engulfed in flames when authorities arrived at the scene.

"The responding officer, alongside bystanders, safely removed the driver and passenger," VicPD said in a news release, adding that both of the occupants had only "minor injuries."

The cause of the crash has not been confirmed. Authorities said a blood sample was collected from the driver of the car to determine if impairment was a factor.