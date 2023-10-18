Video shows 'extremely violent' road rage incident in downtown Vancouver
Police are investigating what they describe as an "extremely violent" road rage incident in downtown Vancouver, which ended with a driver running over a pedestrian with an SUV.
Disturbing video posted on social media shows the incident unfolding near the busy intersection of Bute and Robson streets last Friday afternoon.
A Nissan Xterra can be seen driving over a pedestrian as an onlooker shouts, "Oh my God!"
The Vancouver Police Department said the incident started when the SUV driver was attempting to turn onto Robson and had to slam on the brakes to avoid hitting someone on foot.
"The pedestrian became angry and started banging on the passenger-side window. The pedestrian then walked to the front of the car," Sgt. Steve Addison said in an email. "The driver lurched forward, knocked the pedestrian to the ground, and rolled over him."
Addison said multiple witnesses called 911, and that officers arrested the SUV driver – a 53-year-old Vancouver man – at the scene. Authorities are expecting to recommend criminal charges against him.
The incident "originated as a near-collision between a driver and a pedestrian, but turned into an extremely violent road rage assault," Addison said.
The 48-year-old victim was taken to hospital with injuries that aren't considered life-threatening.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. vetoes UN resolution condemning Hamas' attacks on Israel and all violence against civilians
The United States vetoed a UN resolution Wednesday that would have condemned Hamas' attacks against Israel and all violence against civilians and urged humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.
'Abhorrent smell': At least 189 decaying, improperly stored bodies removed from funeral home
The remains of at least 189 people have been removed from a Colorado funeral home, up from an initial estimate of about 115 when the decaying and improperly stored bodies were discovered two weeks ago, officials said Tuesday.
1 in 3 Canadians don't know the difference between heart attack and cardiac arrest, poll finds
According to a new poll, one in three Canadians do not understand the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack, or the different signs of a heart attack in women compared to men.
WATCH U.S. stands with Israel, but Biden says country must not be 'consumed' by 'rage'
U.S. President Joe Biden reaffirmed American support for Israel, but cautioned that the country must not be 'consumed' by 'rage' while responding to the surprise attack from Hamas militants that killed more than 1,400 people almost two weeks ago.
Canadian woman says her parents are among Hamas hostages, urges government to help
A Canadian family is asking the federal government to apply more pressure on Hamas to release people, saying they have been told their loved ones are among the hostages.
COVID-19 hospitalizations reach numbers not seen since last winter
COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise across Canada as a wave of autumn infections sweeps the population, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
Israel will let Egypt deliver some badly needed aid to Gaza, as it reels from hospital blast
Doctors hamstrung by dwindling medical supplies rushed Wednesday to save people badly wounded in a massive blast at a Gaza City hospital the day before, performing surgery -- often without anesthesia -- on patients lying on floors, as Israel kept up its attacks on the besieged territory.
The five-star hotel inside a UNESCO-listed palace
For more than 120 years, the Matild Palace has stood over the Elisabeth Bridge, welcoming those who cross the Danube River from Buda to Pest – the two halves that make up Hungary’s capital city.
Britney Spears writes about having an abortion while she and Justin Timberlake were together
Britney Spears is revealing a personal experience she has kept private for two decades in her upcoming memoir.
Vancouver Island
-
Staffing issues force BC Ferries sailing cancellations between Victoria, Tsawwassen
Once again, staffing issues have forced BC Ferries to cancel sailings on a major route between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.
-
Victoria woman credits wiener dog named 'Coco Bean' with her cancer diagnosis
When Shannon Ferguson first opened her thrift store, the first dog through the door was a dachshund who lived down the road. "I was focusing on survival," Shannon says.
-
Unlicensed B.C. midwife says professional college on 'modern-day witch hunt' against her
The subject of a "public advisory" from the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives says the college is engaged in a "modern-day witch hunt" against her.
Calgary
-
Alberta government to announce improvements to primary health care
Alberta's health minister is expected to lay out details of a plan to improve access to family doctors and other health professionals on Wednesday.
-
Star receiver Begelton named recipient of Harrison Award
Calgary Stampeders receiver Reggie Begelton was named this year's recipient of the Herm Harrison Memorial Award on Tuesday.
-
Downtown Calgary LRT station to be closed for construction
A major construction project set to begin next month will shut down a Calgary LRT station and part of the south leg of the Red Line for more than a week.
Edmonton
-
Alberta school trustee claimed 'the Holy Spirit' told her to post Pride flag, Nazis swastika meme
'Do it, go for it,' is what a Red Deer school trustee says 'the Holy Spirit' told her to do before she posted a meme that likens the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany.
-
Hepatitis A exposure alert issued after confirming infected worker at two Edmonton airport restaurants
Alberta Health Services issued an alert Tuesday night after it confirmed a worker at two restaurants in the Edmonton International Airport has contracted hepatitis A.
-
Alberta government to announce improvements to primary health care
Alberta's health minister is expected to lay out details of a plan to improve access to family doctors and other health professionals on Wednesday.
Toronto
-
Ontario teen speaking out after sustaining burns from hot coffee spilled onto him by flight attendant
A Mississauga teen is speaking out after he said that he sustained second-degree burns from a hot coffee that was accidentally spilled onto his lap by a flight attendant, who then continued to serve other passengers rather than providing assistance.
-
Ontario NDP asks integrity commissioner to investigate Las Vegas trip involving Greenbelt developer
The Ontario NDP is asking the province’s integrity commissioner to dig deeper into the actions of a former Progressive Conservative cabinet member who went to Las Vegas at the same time as a developer who benefited from the Greenbelt changes.
-
Sarah Jama: Ontario politicians debate censuring MPP for statement on Israel-Hamas war
Ontario's legislature is debating a Progressive Conservative motion that could lead to a New Democrat legislator effectively prevented from speaking in the House unless she apologizes again for a statement she made about the conflict between Israel and Hamas.
Montreal
-
Advertising billboards a lucrative alternative to sound walls? Quebec says 'no'
The Quebec government is rejecting a suggestion by a City of Longueuil resident to use advertising billboards to curb noise from Highway 116 to nearby homes.
-
Despite 'urgent need to act,' Quebec taking its time with cultural safety bill
Having heard harsh criticisms by several Indigenous groups, Quebec Minister Responsible for Relations with First Nations and the Inuit Ian Lafrenière says he wants to take "time to think about what comes next" before moving ahead with his bill on cultural safety in the health care and social services networks.
-
Quebec's Felix Auger-Aliassime wins successive matches for first time since March
Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Sebastian Ofner 6-4, 6-1 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Japan Open on Wednesday, winning consecutive matches for the first time since March.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW Wab Kinew sworn in as Manitoba premier along with new NDP cabinet
Manitoba's new premier, Wab Kinew, has been sworn in.
-
A list of Manitoba's new cabinet ministers
Manitoba's new premier and his cabinet have been sworn in. The premier's executive council will have 15 ministers:
-
Proposed name change for section of former Bishop Grandin Boulevard rejected by EPC
The mayor's inner circle has voted to reject a proposal to rename a section of Abinojii Mikanah, formerly Bishop Grandin Boulevard, following fierce outcry from First Nation leadership.
Saskatoon
-
'It's tragic': Saskatoon area semi crash leaves family of four dead
A prominent Saskatoon business leader and his family have been identified as the victims in a highway crash near Aberdeen, Sask. on Sunday.
-
Sexual assault centres barred from classrooms under new Sask. pronoun rules
As part of new provincial rules controlling children’s use of preferred pronouns in school, third party sexual education organizations are barred from the classroom.
-
'The ripple effect': Sask. nurses' union concerned as mental health beds close in P.A. hospital
More than a dozen adult mental health beds at the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert have closed because of challenges recruiting psychiatrists, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).
Regina
-
Over 100 gender diverse students and supporters protest at legislative building
Over 100 gender diverse students and their supporters marched on the legislative building for a province wide day of protest on Tuesday.
-
Regina police address safety concerns following tense protests
A rally for Palestine on Sunday saw an impressive turnout. However, there were some tense moments, thanks to the appearance of a counter protest.
-
Canadian woman says her parents are among Hamas hostages, urges government to help
A Canadian family is asking the federal government to apply more pressure on Hamas to release people, saying they have been told their loved ones are among the hostages.
Atlantic
-
'No one should be down here': HRM council updates homeless strategy
The growing homeless problem was back on the agenda at Halifax Regional Council Tuesday, as the city works to fine-tune its response.
-
Paw patrol: Horse, dogs sworn-in to Halifax police as long-term officer hands in collar
The Halifax Regional Police has a group of new four-legged officers while it also bids farewell to a long-serving furry member.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations reach numbers not seen since last winter
COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise across Canada as a wave of autumn infections sweeps the population, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
London
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Police presence in Clinton, Ont.
Witnesses in the area have told CTV News there is a large police presence as well as helicopters circling the area.
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Cross examination of Nathaniel Veltman underway in Windsor courtroom
The morning started with Crown Attorney Jennifer Moser starting her cross examination of Veltman, starting at the timeline presented to the jury about the number of times Veltman opened and watched far right material online.
-
Monte McNaughton steps in to new role outside politics
Woodbine entertainment announced the appointment of Monte McNaughton as executive vice president of its industry relations and people experience.
Northern Ontario
-
Driver killed when truck crashes into house in northern Ont.
One person was killed Tuesday evening when a truck crashed into a home in Iroquois Falls.
-
Suspicious fire destroys vacant house in Sudbury
A fire destroyed an unoccupied home in the West End of Greater Sudbury Tuesday evening.
-
Computers crash at Sudbury’s hospital
Health Sciences North in Sudbury is experiencing a code grey after all of its IT systems went down Wednesday morning.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Woman found murdered at Guelph motel
Guelph police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead at a motel over the weekend.
-
One person taken to hospital after Uptown Waterloo crash
A driver has been taken to hospital with what police say are non-life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash in Uptown Waterloo.
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Police presence in Clinton, Ont.
Witnesses in the area have told CTV News there is a large police presence as well as helicopters circling the area.