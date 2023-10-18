Video shows 'extremely violent' road rage incident in downtown Vancouver

Police are investigating what they describe as an "extremely violent" road rage incident in downtown Vancouver, which ended with a driver running over a pedestrian with an SUV.

Disturbing video posted on social media shows the incident unfolding near the busy intersection of Bute and Robson streets last Friday afternoon.

A Nissan Xterra can be seen driving over a pedestrian as an onlooker shouts, "Oh my God!"

The Vancouver Police Department said the incident started when the SUV driver was attempting to turn onto Robson and had to slam on the brakes to avoid hitting someone on foot.

"The pedestrian became angry and started banging on the passenger-side window. The pedestrian then walked to the front of the car," Sgt. Steve Addison said in an email. "The driver lurched forward, knocked the pedestrian to the ground, and rolled over him."

Addison said multiple witnesses called 911, and that officers arrested the SUV driver – a 53-year-old Vancouver man – at the scene. Authorities are expecting to recommend criminal charges against him.

The incident "originated as a near-collision between a driver and a pedestrian, but turned into an extremely violent road rage assault," Addison said.

The 48-year-old victim was taken to hospital with injuries that aren't considered life-threatening.