Video shows confrontation with axe-wielding man at Vancouver IGA

Police are investigating an alarming confrontation involving a man wielding a small axe outside a grocery store in downtown Vancouver, part of which was caught on camera.

Video posted on TikTok shows a suspect holding an axe and yelling at another man near the entrance of the IGA on Robson and Richards streets.

Authorities confirmed the incident happened late Monday afternoon, when an alleged shoplifter was approached by store security.

"A bystander stepped in and confronted the suspect," Sgt. Steve Addison said in an email. "VPD officers were called and initially arrested two people, one of (whom) was taken to jail."

The suspect had not been charged as of Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.