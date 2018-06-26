

CTV News has obtained disturbing surveillance video that captured the moments before Paul Bennett was gunned down in his Surrey, B.C. driveway over the weekend.

The short but disturbing video sheds new light on the circumstances of the brazen daylight shooting, which claimed the 47-year-old nurse and hockey coach's life on Saturday afternoon.

It shows a silver car pulling in front of Bennett's home and someone in dark clothes stepping out of a passenger-side door.

The dark figure walks out of frame just before at least eight shots ring out in quick succession. The person then runs back to the car, which takes off.

Police previously confirmed Bennett, who left behind a wife and two kids, was sitting in his pickup truck when he was shot multiple times.

Authorities have yet to identify a motive, but the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Sunday that the murder was not "a random incident." No arrests have been made, and police are asking anyone with information on the crime or the people responsible to come forward.

Bennett lived in Surrey's Clayton Heights neighbourhood, on an isolated stretch of 67A Avenue that spans just a couple blocks before turning into dead ends on 182A and 183B streets.

Chillingly, neighbours told CTV News they saw a silver Honda Civic that seemed out of place in in the days leading up to the shooting.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim