People who knew the beloved nurse and hockey coach who was gunned down in his Surrey, B.C. driveway over the weekend suspect the shocking murder was a case of mistaken identity.

Paul Bennett, a 47-year-old father and husband, was sitting in his pickup truck when he was shot multiple times Saturday afternoon in broad daylight.

Homicide investigators have said the shooting wasn't random, but neighbours have a hard time believing Bennett could have been the intended target.

"He's a good guy," Henry Bravo told reporters Sunday. "Just don't know why this would happen to such a good family."

Bennett lived in the city's Clayton Heights neighbourhood, on an isolated stretch of 67A Avenue that spans just a couple blocks before turning into dead ends on 182A and 183B streets.

Residents pointed out that several people in the area drive a dark pickup truck similar to the victim's. Some also told CTV News they saw a silver Honda Civic on the street in recent days that seemed out of place.

"We were doing some yard work and the other night some cars pulled up," neighbour John Keetley said. "They looked a little bit concerning."

The cars turned around and left the area without incident, he said.

Bennett was the father to two boys, and taught an Atom C3 hockey team of nine- and 10-year-olds. The Cloverdale Minor Hockey Association called his untimely death heartbreaking.

“A beloved member of our Family has been taken from us, a husband, a father, a brother, a friend and a coach. Paul Bennett devoted much of the past number of years investing in the lives of the young boys and girls of CMHA,” the association wrote in a Facebook post.

His employer, Fraser Health, has also described him as a "well respected" member of Peace Arch Hospital.

Police said their investigation into what happened is still in its early stages. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has yet to determine a motive, and has asked anyone who talked to Bennett or knew of his whereabouts in the lead-up to the shooting to contact police.

"At this point I can say that we don't believe that it was a random incident. But again, we are looking into our victim's background, we're looking into a possible motive," Cpl. Frank Jang said Sunday.

"Anyone with information that can help us, please, come forward and speak with IHIT."

With files from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith and Ben Miljure