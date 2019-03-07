

CTV Vancouver





Video posted to Reddit that appears to show someone sliding down the roof of a downtown Vancouver building has led to a warning from police.

In the video, a person in a white baseball cap can be seen sliding down part of a roof, while holding a camera. The person stops sliding just before the end of the roof, stands up and begins walking back up the incline.

The Reddit video suggests it was originally posted on the private Instagram account "antidrugboys."

It is not known when the video was captured, but it was posted on Reddit Thursday.

Const. Jason Doucette said he wasn't aware of any investigation into the stunt, but compared it to rooftopping.

"Rooftopping" is a term used when a person climbs a roof, crane, antenna or other similar structure without any harnesses or protection, often illegally, and often for the purpose for taking photos or video.

"Not only are the offenders putting themselves at risk, they are also potentially putting the public and first responders in danger. If one of these people slips and falls, a first responder has to put their safety at risk to rescue the rooftopper," said Doucette in a statement.

People who are caught rooftopping can be charged with offences such as breaking and entering and mischief.