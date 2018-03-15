

CTV Vancouver





A YouTube video showing a daredevil climber scaling a construction crane in downtown Vancouver has prompted a stern warning from police.

The video, which was posted online in February, shows a man making his way up a crane at the towering Vancouver House development beside the Granville Street Bridge.

Once he reaches the top, the climber spins the camera around, revealing a view that's both stunning and stomach-turning.

"I caught the sunrise at the top of the tallest crane in (Vancouver)," uploader kea. iu wrote. "I had a few near death experiences while climbing but I made it out safe."

According to the climber, it was his second attempt to scale the crane after rain and wind prevented him from reaching the top on his first try.

Vancouver police would not confirm whether they are investigating the daredevil stunt, but told CTV News the behaviour depicted in the video could be criminal in nature.

They also warn that "rooftopping" – illegally climbing buildings and structures for thrills and social media posts – can put more people in danger than just the climbers themselves.

"If one of these people slips and falls, a first responder has to put their safety at risk to rescue the rooftopper," Const. Jason Doucette said in an email. "We encourage anyone who feels they are witnessing a criminal offence to contact their local police immediately."

Some of the offences rooftoppers can be charged with include break and enter and mischief, according to police.

CTV News attempted to contact kea. iu but did not hear back. His video has been viewed more than 1,500 times on youTube.

