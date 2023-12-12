Victoria police officer suspended amid misconduct investigation

VANCOUVER
    A Victoria police officer has been suspended amid a misconduct investigation, the city's police department announced Tuesday evening.

    "Earlier this year, a misconduct complaint was made about a VicPD officer," the Victoria Police Department said in a statement.

    The department did not elaborate on when the complaint was filed or what misconduct was alleged.

    "Upon receiving the complaint, the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC) assigned the Vancouver Police Department to investigate," the statement continues.

    "This week, the Vancouver Police Department Discipline Authority received new information about this complaint and has advised us that this officer will be suspended effective immediately."

    Again, the VicPD did not elaborate on what the new information was. Nor did it name the officer being investigated or share whether the suspended officer is still being paid.

    "The Victoria Police Department takes allegations of misconduct seriously and fully supports the investigative process and this decision," the statement concludes.

    "We are accountable to the citizens and communities we serve. We continue to support this investigation and further details cannot be shared at this time." 

