Victim, suspect vehicle identified in fatal Burnaby shooting

The victim of a deadly shooting in Burnaby Tuesday night has been identified by homicide investigators.

Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a news conference Thursday morning 25-year-old Surrey resident Johnson Viet Anh Do was killed near Kingsway and Denbigh Avenue.

“We’re releasing Mr. Do’s name in the hopes those who had recent contact with him will reach out to us and help us develop a timeline of Mr. Do’s activity leading up to the shooting,” Pierotti said.

Pierotti said Do did not have a criminal record, adding the shooting was targeted, but investigators are still working to determine a motive.

“What we see with a lot of these homicides, it’s not always clear if the incident itself was related to a gang conflict. Just because an individual was associated to a gang conflict or ongoing criminality, doesn’t mean that this particular incident was related to that,” Pierotti said during the news conference.

“Someone who’s heavily involved in the gang life can still be involved in a road-rage incident, can still be involved in other things that result in shootings, that result in them dying. We’re going to be open to any option here.”

Investigators also released information about a suspect vehicle in Thursday’s update. Pierotti said surveillance video showed a silver 2010 Buick Enclave “fleeing the scene,” heading east along Kingsway. Police said members of the public should be on the lookout for the vehicle, and contact IHIT if they spot it.

Tuesday’s shooting led to an overnight road closure along Kingsway. Witnesses and anyone with dash-cam video taken from the area between 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. were asked to contact investigators.