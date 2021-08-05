VANCOUVER -- Police have shared the identity of Vancouver's 11th homicide victim of 2021.

The Vancouver Police Department said in a news release Thursday that the man shot and killed inside the London Hotel around 5 a.m. on July 20 was 40-year-old Michael Bailey.

Police said they believe the shooting at the hotel on Main Street at East Georgia Street in Vancouver's Chinatown neighbourhood was targeted.

Two suspects fled the area before officers arrived at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information on Bailey's homicide should call the VPD's Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500, police said. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.