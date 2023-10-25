Victim of rural B.C. shooting identified, man known as 'Slim' sought

Major crime investigators in southeastern B.C. have publicly identified the victim of a shooting that occurred in a rural area near the Alberta border earlier this month, and now they're asking the public for help locating a person of interest in the case.

Police were called to a trailer in the 6200 block of Lower Elk Valley Road in Sparwood, B.C., on the afternoon of Oct. 11, where a shooting had been reported. There, they found the victim dead inside the trailer and arrested a suspect outside.

In an update Wednesday, the BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit identified the victim as Joel Zimbalatti, and said he and the suspect – whose name police have not shared – were not the only people present at the trailer that day.

A second man, who goes by the alias "Slim," was also present when the shooting occurred, Mounties said Wednesday, adding that he left the scene before police arrived.

"Slim is believed to be one of the last people to see Mr. Zimbalatti alive, before he was shot, and it is imperative that investigators speak with Slim regarding this investigation,” said Insp. Brent Novakoski, district senior investigating officer for the major crime unit, in the release.

Police said Slim was last seen in the Kimberley area on the day after the shooting. He's also known to have ties to the Okanagan Valley.

Investigators shared a photo of Slim, who they describe as a white man between 20 and 25 years old. He is tall and skinny, with black hair and "noticeable sideburns, which are trimmed narrow."

In the photo, he appears to be wearing a white or light-blue baseball cap and dark-coloured clothing. Police said he was last seen wearing the outfit seen in the photo.

"If Slim sees or hears this call for information, we ask him to contact the police of jurisdiction," said Novakoski.

Members of the public who encounter Slim are warned not to approach him, but to call 911 "immediately."

Anyone with information about Slim's identity should call the Southeast District Major Crime Unit information line at 877-987-8477, police said.