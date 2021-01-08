RICHMOND, B.C. -- The victim of a fatal shooting in Richmond's Steveston neighbourhood has been identified and homicide investigators are asking witnesses to come forward.

RCMP were called to Moncton Street at No.1 Road at 8:30 p.m. Thursday after reports of shots fired near Steveston Community Park.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

“The man was rushed to a local area hospital and has now succumbed to his injuries,” said Richmond RCMP in a news release and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has now taken over the case.

That victim has since been identified as 29-year-old Anees Mohammed, a resident of Vancouver. Mohammed was known to police and it's believed the shooting was targeted.

Homicide investigators worked with the Richmond RCMP serious crime unit and general investigative services through the night to gather evidence. On Friday, they began going door-to-door in the neighbourhood, seeking surveillance video.

Police also seemed to be focused on the north side of the park, near the off-leash dog area.

A large portion of Steveston Community Park, as well as a few nearby residential streets and alleys were behind police tape Friday morning.