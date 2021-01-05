VANCOUVER -- A man has died after he was shot by police in Vancouver early Tuesday morning.

The Vancouver Police Department said the 37-year-old man was brandishing a weapon on the Downtown Eastside when he was shot.

Officers were called by paramedics who were helping the man after he "was acting erratic and aggressive," according to police. He had allegedly smashed the window to his room and was "throwing large wooden objects out of the window onto the street."

"Before police arrived, the man had left his residence and went to the street with a weapon in his hand," said Const. Tania Visintin in a news release.

"Reports came in that this man was chasing people with the weapon and using it in an aggressive and threatening manner. The man was subsequently shot by police."

Police have closed the intersection of Princess Avenue and Hastings Street. The Independent Investigations Office has been notified about the incident.