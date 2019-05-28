

Jordan Jiang, CTV News Vancouver





A man in his 30s was taken to hospital after being stabbed in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside Monday night, police say.

The victim has non-life threatening injuries, Const. Steve Addison said in an email to CTV News Vancouver.

Vancouver police had a large area of Main and Hastings streets taped off as investigators combed the area in front of Owl Drugs around 10:30 p.m.

Forensics officers were seen picking up clothing and items that were soaked in blood, then placing those items into evidence bags.

Several evidence markers were also placed near a patch of blood on the ground.

Addison said no one has been arrested so far, and the stabbing is still under investigation.

This article is developing and will be updated if information becomes available.