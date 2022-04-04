Veteran B.C. Liberal Stephanie Cadieux resigns seat, takes federal accessibility post

VICTORIA -

A member of the British Columbia Liberal caucus is resigning her Surrey-area seat after 13 years at the legislature to become Canada's first chief accessibility officer.

Stephanie Cadieux, who represents Surrey South, is the first woman with a disability to serve in the legislature and in cabinet, where she held a number of portfolios including children and family development, social development and labour.

Cadieux said in a statement Monday her work in government, cabinet and Opposition “has been exciting, challenging and exasperating, often at the same time.”

Cadieux's statement did not discuss her new opportunity, but a spokesman for the Liberal caucus provided a background document from Employment and Social Development Canada announcing Cadieux as Canada's first chief accessibility officer.

“Stephanie Cadieux is a change leader, an advocate for diversity, accessibility, disability inclusion and an entrepreneur with more than 15 years of experience in planning and leadership roles,” says the federal background document.

The document says Cadieux has experience that allows her to have a deep understanding of accessibility issues faced by people with disabilities, adding she has served as a director and peer co-ordinator at the B.C. Paraplegic Association.

Cadieux, who is 49, has used a wheelchair since she suffered spinal injuries in a car accident when she was 18 years old.

Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon said Cadieux told him Monday she has accepted a new opportunity and will resign her Surrey South seat as of April 30.

“Since her election in 2009, Stephanie has worked hard for the people of B.C., earning the trust of the voters in Surrey-Panorama, Surrey-Cloverdale, and Surrey South in four straight elections,” he said.

Falcon said she will be missed at the legislature, thanked her for her service and wished her well in the new position. .

Cadieux recently served as Opposition critic for the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2022.