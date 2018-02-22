

There's another blast of winter weather heading for Metro Vancouver, according to forecasters.

Crews are still busy clearing roads in some parts of the region after Wednesday's snowfall, and Environment Canada warns up to 10 more centimetres of snow could be arriving Friday.

"A trough of low pressure is poised to cross the South Coast on Friday and with arctic air lingering, more snow is expected," the weather agency said in an alert.

"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow."

The snow is expected to start in the morning, then taper off in the late afternoon before potentially returning at night.

The warning applies to most of Metro Vancouver, including Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Langley, Richmond, Delta, West Vancouver and North Vancouver.

Environment Canada said areas closer to the water should see 5 to 10 centimetres of snow, and areas further inland could see even more.

The warning comes after a snowstorm that blew over the South Coast this week and left black ice on many roads, resulting in a number of accidents and spin-outs all over the region.

In the Township of Langley, two fire trucks slid off-road at the bottom of an icy hill Thursday and rolled into a ditch.

Conditions have also been treacherous in Delta, where even some major routes, including Highway 17, remained slippery during the morning rush hour. Police urged drivers in the city to take extra precautions on the roads.

"There were numerous fender benders all over south Delta," police spokesperson Cris Leykauf said. "We recommend that people leave about four seconds between vehicles in these conditions, and before they hit the road make sure they completely clear any snow and ice from their vehicles."

In Tsawwassen, a semi-truck took out a traffic light after being unable to stop on Ladner Trunk Road.

Conditions have also been challenging in parts of Surrey, despite the work of clearing crews who spent all night salting and plowing the roads. One vehicle wiped out on Highway 99 shortly after midnight.

Ray Kerr, Surrey's engineering operations manager, said most of the major routes have been cleared but drivers still need to be careful, particularly on side roads and residential areas.

"We try to get there soon as we can but there are a lot of roads that we have to cover. The arterial roads and the major connectors will be in good shape," Kerr said.

He also asked drivers who encounter of the dozens of salting and plowing trucks to give them plenty of space.

"They need the room to do the job that they're out there to do, so if you can give them enough room that'd be great," Kerr said.

For the latest on Environment Canada's snowfall warnings, visit the agency's website.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim

Very variable road conditions on major roads for your morning commute thru South Delta: ranging from total clear patches to totally covered. Be aware this will affect your traction, stopping, lane chgs etc. Many areas, road markings are not visible at all. Slow down, leave room. pic.twitter.com/vUXXRwRJqR — Cst. Swallow DPD (@CstSwallow) February 22, 2018