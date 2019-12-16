VANCOUVER -- The Vancouver Whitecaps have signed Canadian striker Lucas Cavallini to a three-year contract with an option for a fourth season.

The Whitecaps said in a release that the Major League Soccer team signed Cavallini from Mexican side Club Puebla for a club-record transfer fee.

The Whitecaps did not disclose financial details, but an ESPN report said the fee around US$6 million.

"I'm happy to be here. I'm happy the club pushed to have me," Cavallini said at a media conference Monday. "It was an easy decision to come home."

Cavallini will take up a designated player spot on Vancouver's roster.

The Toronto native scored 29 goals and added eight assists in 81 appearances across all competitions over 2 1/2 seasons with Club Puebla, which plays in Mexican soccer's top tier.

The 26-year-old has scored 11 times in 17 senior national team appearances with Canada, including goals against Mexico and the United States.

"I like to play off the ball," he said. "I like to drive defenders crazy. I like to be involved in a lot of key parts of the game."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2019.