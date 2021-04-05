Advertisement
Vancouver suspends licences of 2 restaurants that defied B.C.'s public health orders
Published Monday, April 5, 2021 1:47PM PDT Last Updated Monday, April 5, 2021 1:51PM PDT
VANCOUVER -- Two Vancouver restaurants that openly defied B.C.'s public health order barring indoor dining have had their business licences suspended.
The city announced Monday that Gusto and Corduroy Lounge must remain closed until April 20. The suspension of their business licences came after Vancouver Coastal Health issued closure orders for both restaurants.
