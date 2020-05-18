VANCOUVER -- High school students across Canada have found a way to make prom happen, despite the cancellation of large events to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Student Life Network will host a live-streaming event called "Prom is On" on YouTube on May 22, so students can attend from anywhere.

"Everybody wants to go to prom with their friends and enjoy their time together, but for reasons beyond our control, it's come to a complete halt," said Logan Weidner, a student organizer who attends Carson Graham Secondary in North Vancouver.

For students like Weidner, the virtual prom offers a change to get dressed up and make an entrance — and memories.

"I can't wait to get a photo of me in my suit and my dog and post that everywhere," Weidner said.

Kylee Pocrnich, a student at Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary in Surrey, said the event will give grads a chance to hang out with their friends amid the bigger event, with a simultaneous Facetime or Zoom call.

"It's nice to have people excited about something and looking forward to something that's prom-like," said Pocrnich.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim.

For every RSVP make for the virtual prom, the Student Life Network will make a donation to the Kids Help Phone.