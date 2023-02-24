Vancouver security guard stabbed with hypodermic needle, suspect arrested and charged

A 38-year-old woman in Vancouver has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, after police say she stabbed a security guard with a hypodermic needle on Thursday.

The victim was stabbed while working near Main and Hastings streets around 4:30 p.m., according to a statement the Vancouver Police Department issued Friday.

When officers responded to the scene of the stabbing, the suspect allegedly refused to drop the needle in question.

“A less-lethal beanbag shotgun was deployed during the arrest,” the release explains.

Police say the security guard, 62, was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Cheyenne Harvey has been charged with aggravated assault and will remain in custody until her next court appearance.

Court documents show Harvey has a lengthy criminal history, dating back to July 2010, when she was found guilty on two counts of “breach of undertaking or recognizance,” as well as an assault charge.