Vancouver school on lockdown over reports of person carrying weapon

Police are searching an East Vancouver high school after receiving reports of a person with a weapon inside the building.

The Vancouver Police Department said there have been no reports of injuries at Killarney Secondary, and that officers have placed the school on lockdown during their search.

One Twitter user claimed to be inside the building Thursday morning.

"Hearing from some friends that there is an intruder. Police are armed with guns outside," the Twitter user wrote.

"These last few weeks at this school have been insane. The fire alarm has been pulled at least 10 times within the span of a month. Random mace attacks and now this. Stay safe everyone."

Thursday's incident was reported one day after teenagers allegedly set off bear spray at Killarney, triggering an evacuation that forced about 2,000 students out of their classes.

Authorities said two young suspects, who do not go to the school, entered the building and tried to assault a student at around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Approximately two dozen students and staff were "contaminated" by the bear spray that was subsequently let off, according to the VPD. A number of students were taken to hospital, but only as a precaution.

Authorities have since identified the teenagers believed to be responsible.