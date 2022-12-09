Vancouver school named after ‘hanging judge’ gifted new name from Musqueam Nation

The Musqueam Indian Band has gifted a new seismically-safe school with the name wək̓ʷan̓əs tə syaqʷəm which in English means "the sun rising over the horizon." It was formerly named after Sir Matthew Begbie, a 19th century B.C. Chief Justice who earned the nickname the "hanging judge" by executing 22 Indigenous peoples.

