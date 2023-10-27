Vancouver's Santa Claus Parade cancelled for 4th year in a row

This year will mark the fourth in a row that Santa Claus won’t be coming to Vancouver – at least not for a downtown parade.

Organizers have confirmed the event has been cancelled because it still has not found a sponsor.

“With no sponsor making a commitment to date, the parade remains on hiatus for this year,” said a Pace Group spokesperson to CTV News.

This is the second year in a row the organization hasn’t been able to find a title sponsor. Last year's "hiatus" followed two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The news will likely come as a disappointment to the estimated 300,000 people who have historically flocked to the streets of downtown to get a glimpse of jolly old St. Nick.

In 2017, a cancellation was averted at the last minute after one major corporate sponsor pulled out and another stepped in. At that time, the cost of putting on the parade was said to be about $400,000.