Vancouver's NPA announces who it's running for mayor after previous candidate dropped out

With just over six weeks until the municipal election, Vancouver's NPA announced its new candidate for mayor.

Fred Harding will vie for the role of mayor under the NPA, the party announced Tuesday.

The change in candidates comes weeks after previous mayoral candidate John Coupar resigned.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Coupar said he was grateful to the NPA for the opportunity to run.

"I love this city and have enjoyed serving the residents of Vancouver over the last 11 years. I have always strived to walk with the utmost integrity and with an unwavering commitment to those I serve," Coupar wrote earlier this month. "I am looking forward to spending time with my family and friends."

Harding, a former West Vancouver police officer, ran for mayor in 2018 under Vancouver 1st. In the lead-up to that election, Harding posted a video to YouTube, criticizing the provincial government for the rollout of SOGI123, a resource for educators to address sexual orientations and gender identities.

The video prompted a school board trustee candidate to leave the party and run as independent.

At the time, Harding maintained he supports SOGI and its policies, but said he was against the lack of consultation with parents.

The NPA has since faced its own controversy, as Coupar's appointment as mayoral candidate resulted in three councillors abruptly leaving the party last year, saying they were "blindsided" by the announcement.

"Instead of a fair and democratic process to select the best mayoral candidate, the NPA board and John Coupar sidelined the elected members of the NPA and made a backroom deal. By any measure, it was about as old-boys-club as it gets," Lisa Dominato, Colleen Hardwick and Sarah Kirby-Yung wrote in an open letter.

Shortly after, three Vancouver School Board trustees also departed the NPA.

In 2018 Harding secured just over 5,600 votes, while Kennedy Stewart won with just over 49,700. Ken Sim, who is now running for ABC Vancouver but ran under the NPA in 2018, came in a close second with less than 1,000 fewer votes than Stewart.