Multiple people in hospital, suspect shot after violence on Vancouver's Granville Street

Multiple people were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a violent incident that drew a massive police presence to downtown Vancouver's main entertainment district Saturday night.

The Vancouver Police Department said on Twitter around 1:30 a.m. Sunday that one of the people taken to hospital was the armed suspect, who was shot by police.

The VPD did not specify what type of weapon the suspect had, nor how many people had been injured in the incident, which took place in the 900 block of Granville Street.

Canadian-based musician Ashley Pater – who was performing at the Roxy Cabaret, one of several clubs and live music venues in the area – told CTV News the business had initially been evacuated due to a fire concern.

“Midway through my set, my manager smelt something he thought may have been gas,” Pater said. “He reported it, and next thing next we knew authorities were called and alarms were going off.”

Pater said once she got outside, the situation quickly escalated.

“Next thing I knew, we saw someone lying on the ground and they were surrounded by firemen,” she said. “We heard some word that there were gunshots and something like that all out on the street, then everyone was ushered down the sidewalk towards Smithe Street.”

In a Facebook post, the Roxy Cabaret said it would be closing early "due to an incident that occurred at a neighbouring business," and clarified that none of its staff or patrons had been involved in the violence.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. – which is called whenever an incident involving police officers in the province results in death or serious injury to a member of the public – confirmed to CTV News that it had been called to investigate.

CTV News has reached out to Vancouver police for more information. This story will be updated if a response is received.