Vancouver's multiplex plan met with support, but some hoped it would be more ambitious

For sale signs dot a busy street in East Vancouver, but for many who call the neighbourhood home, buying one of these properties is out of reach.

Monica Pearson and her family rent a home near Commercial Drive where they’ve lived for nearly 20 years. Pearson said they’d like to pursue home ownership, but single-family homes in the area are outside of her family’s budget.

“We’re not going to be able to stay,” she said. “It’s just not affordable for us. We need to look outside of the city for our family.”

Stories like Pearson’s are why Vancouver city council recently voted in favour of a recommendation from city staff to amend the zoning and development bylaw to allow multiple-dwelling properties – also known as multiplex homes. The plan grants as many as eight rental units on large lots, or up to six strata units per lot in low-density residential neighbourhoods.

At Thursday’s eight-hour public hearing, council heard from dozens of speakers who both supported and opposed the proposal to add what planners call “missing middle” housing.

"This is about opening up the city for more people to be able to live in more places," said Coun. Adriane Carr.

'WE NEED INVENTORY'

Bronwyn Bertles, a Realtor with Engel & Volkers, said she hears from buyers who are looking for diverse housing alternatives, whether that be living in multi-generational homes or preferring not to live in a condominium.

“We need inventory,” she said. “This should help.”

The policy has been called one of the biggest land-use changes the city has made in years, but some say they would have liked to see the city be more ambitious.

Tom Davidoff, an associate professor at the Sauder School of Business at the University of British Columbia, said the plan doesn’t allow for enough density.

“Recognizing that we need multi-family everywhere in the city, that single-family, even duplex zoning isn’t going to cut it, given the incredible demand for housing in Vancouver, this city needs to get serious about infrastructure problems so there can be more density,” he said.

200 APPLICATIONS EXPECTED ANNUALLY

At the hearing, Coun. Lisa Dominato asked city staff about the infrastructure demands. Donny Wong, with the city’s engineering department, said from a sewer and rainwater perspective, rainwater management tanks will be required on all multiplex applications. Wong added that staff is also working with BC Hydro to include pad-mounted transformers.

Davidoff said the plan could increase the value of single-family homes due to the enhanced development options.

“I don’t think it will be a large effect,” he said. “It will probably be more of the land for older houses that are ready to be torn down, but we might see a bit of a kicker. That’s fine because single-family homes are unaffordable for almost everybody.”

Staff said once the bylaw change goes into effect by the end of the year, they anticipate around 200 multiplex applications per year.