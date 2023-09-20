Vancouver's mayor condemns planned anti-LGBTQ2S+ protests

Vancouver's mayor has added his voice to the chorus of officials condemning anti-LGBTQ2S+ protests planned to take place in B.C. and across the country Wednesday.

Posters created by a group called “1MillionMarch4Children” say rally participants are “standing together against gender ideology in schools,” which is a reference to Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity programs being taught in B.C.'s public schools. Counter-protests are also being planned in response.

Ken Sim, in a statement issued Wednesday morning, described the protests as rooted in ignorance and bigotry.

"Every person who calls this city home has a right to be here, to feel safe, and to be supported. That is why it is incumbent on city hall, the mayor, and city council to condemn hate, wherever it shows its face," he wrote.

"So let's be absolutely clear: every member of the 2SLGBTQI+ community in our city, especially those being targeted for being transgender, should feel loved and celebrated for who they are, and we hope they know that this mayor and council will always stand by their side, shoulder to shoulder with them."

On Tuesday, B.C.'s premier, the province's human rights commissioner and the teachers' union issued similar statements denouncing the planned protests – all saying there has been a marked and concerning increase in attacks on the LGBTQ2S+ community.

With files from The Canadian Press