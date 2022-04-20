Vancouver's massive 4/20 event not happening, but dozens of vendors set up downtown

The organizers of Vancouver's annual and massive 4/20 event at Sunset Beach are taking a backseat this year, blaming uncertainty around pandemic restrictions.

But that didn't stop some people from meeting up to celebrate and sell their wares in the downtown core.

An unaffiliated group called Vancouver 4/20 Market put together an event outside the Vancouver Art Gallery Wednesday.

The scale is smaller than some previous April 20 gatherings in the city, but there are still dozens of booths representing various cannabis retailers. Others are selling substances that have not been legalized in Canada.

Since pot has been legal in the country for several years now, some drug advocates are shifting their focus to legalization of psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms or shrooms.

Police are at the scene monitoring the event.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Layla Khdir and Andrew Weichel