

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - Vancouver city council says a new housing grant program will improve affordability for low-income renters as vacancy rates remain near one per cent.

The city says revenue from the empty homes tax and its capital budget will fund the $25 million community housing incentive program.

It says the program will provide housing providers with grants that will increase the affordability of social and co-op housing projects.

The city also says the program will support the work of local non-profits who play an important role in delivering affordable housing to low-income households.