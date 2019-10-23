Vancouver's empty homes tax to fund low-income rental grants
VANCOUVER - Vancouver city council says a new housing grant program will improve affordability for low-income renters as vacancy rates remain near one per cent.
The city says revenue from the empty homes tax and its capital budget will fund the $25 million community housing incentive program.
It says the program will provide housing providers with grants that will increase the affordability of social and co-op housing projects.
The city also says the program will support the work of local non-profits who play an important role in delivering affordable housing to low-income households.