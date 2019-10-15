CREA reports home sales in September up 15.5 per cent from year ago
Part of the Burnaby skyline is seen in this image from CTV's Chopper 9. (Gary Barndt)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 15, 2019 10:23AM PDT
OTTAWA - The Canadian Real Estate Association says the number of home sales in September was up 15.5 per cent compared with a year ago as sales in the country's big cities climbed higher.
The association says sales compared with a year ago were up in Canada's large urban markets, including B.C.'s Lower Mainland, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, the Greater Toronto Area, Hamilton-Burlington, Ottawa and Montreal.
On a month-over-month basis, home sales through the Canadian Multiple Listing Service were up 0.6 per cent in September.
Home sales in Canada have been rising since hitting a six-year low in February.
The national average price for homes sold in September 2019 was about $515,500, up 5.3 per cent from the same month last year.
Excluding the Greater Vancouver and Greater Toronto regions, the average price was less than $397,000 and amounting to a year-over-year gain of 3.3 per cent.
