VANCOUVER -- Nearly everything about Christmas during a pandemic is different, including the options for disposing of a Christmas tree.

This year residents of Vancouver won’t be attending any tree chipping events because they’ve been cancelled. Instead they will either have to drop off their trees off at a transfer station or place it on the curb in time for tree pick-up day. Those looking for an at-home adventure can resort to the DIY method of chopping the tree up on their own and placing it in their green bin.

“To reduce social gatherings and minimize the risk of COVID-19 to the community, Lions Club Christmas tree chipping events will not be held this season,” reads a City of Vancouver news release.

The trees collected by the city are turned into “nutrient-rich compost” at the Vancouver Landfill, said the city. That compost is then resold to home gardeners, landscapers and city parks departments.

Directions for the three tree disposal options are as follows: