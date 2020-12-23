Advertisement
Vancouver residents have fewer Christmas tree disposal options this season
Christmas trees in a lot (File Photo).
VANCOUVER -- Nearly everything about Christmas during a pandemic is different, including the options for disposing of a Christmas tree.
This year residents of Vancouver won’t be attending any tree chipping events because they’ve been cancelled. Instead they will either have to drop off their trees off at a transfer station or place it on the curb in time for tree pick-up day. Those looking for an at-home adventure can resort to the DIY method of chopping the tree up on their own and placing it in their green bin.
“To reduce social gatherings and minimize the risk of COVID-19 to the community, Lions Club Christmas tree chipping events will not be held this season,” reads a City of Vancouver news release.
The trees collected by the city are turned into “nutrient-rich compost” at the Vancouver Landfill, said the city. That compost is then resold to home gardeners, landscapers and city parks departments.
Directions for the three tree disposal options are as follows:
-
Curbside pick-up: For homes with City of Vancouver green bin pickup. Place your tree on the curb before 7 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9. Remove all decorations, lights, tinsel. Lay the tree on its side in the same location that you set out your bins and make sure it’s visible from the street or lane. Do not package the tree with rope or bags. Note that only real trees are accepted.
-
DIY Drop-Off: Haul your tree into a vehicle, and drive on down to the transfer station or landfill. Live cut christmas trees are accepted free of cost until Jan. 31. Remove all decorations, lights, tinsel prior to drop-off. Vancouver South Transfer Station is at 377 West Kent Ave. North, and the Vancouver Landfill is at 5400 72nd St. in Delta.
- DIY Chop-chop: Chop your Christmas tree up into many small pieces and place it in your green bin. Note that the city says the pieces should be “less than 10 cm in diameter” and no more than 50 centimentres long and that “the lid of the green bin must close completely.”