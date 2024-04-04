Vancouver real estate: Prospects of buying a home at 'full-blown crisis levels,' report says
Those hoping to buy a home in Vancouver are facing a more challenging time than ever before, a new report from the Royal Bank of Canada suggests.
The report, released Tuesday, outlines home affordability across the country. With high interest rates, RBC says the fourth quarter of 2023 saw the "toughest time ever to afford a home."
In Vancouver, that affordability problem was even more pronounced.
"The prospects for buying a home have long been challenging in the area," RBC's report says. "They’re now at full-blown crisis levels. It’s never been as expensive to own a home anywhere, anytime in Canada as it was in Vancouver in the fourth quarter."
According to RBC, 106.4 per cent of a median income was needed to cover ownership costs at the end of 2023, which the financial institution says "means that only a select few high-income earners can afford to buy—or that considerable wealth must be amassed (or received) to put down towards a purchase."
"This significantly narrows the potential pool of buyers in the market, keeping activity soft and prices flat recently," RBC's report says. "We see little change from this in the months ahead."
For those thinking of buying a home in Victoria, the situation wasn't much better as "extreme unaffordability pressures got even worse" at the end of last year, the report says.
But in that city, new listings are trending above pre-pandemic levels, which means prices may be on a "slight downward trajectory in the near term," according to RBC.
BC United used the report to slam the provincial government on social media saying that "under David Eby's NDP, B.C.'s housing crisis is simply getting worse."
But on Wednesday, Minster of Housing Ravi Kahlon said RBC's report "highlights what we already know," saying interest rates, global inflation and "decades of no investment in affordable housing" are to blame.
Kahlon said the NDP government is addressing the affordability crisis by increasing housing near transit hubs and improving density.
"If we could flip a switch and address all the housing crises overnight, we certainly would. But we know that addressing housing takes time and it requires real reforms to ensure that we can get housing built in a quick way," he said. "The biggest challenge we have right now is interest
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING 30 cm of snow, heavy rain, damaging winds: What to expect in the paths of the latest spring storms
Heavy rain and snowfall are expected in much of Eastern and Western Canada, according to the latest forecasts.
B.C. man collapsed, was diagnosed with cancer, then got a $3,700 bill
When Andy was diagnosed with aggressive lung cancer, he was shocked, but it was the handling of his medical coverage that left him stunned and deeply upset.
'I'm upset, I'm mad': Boy killed by dogs was visiting Edmonton for spring break, grandmother says
An 11-year-old boy who was killed by two large dogs in southeast Edmonton on Monday has been identified as a Grade 5 student from B.C. named Kache.
NEW 'It's just so dangerous': The travellers who will, and won't, fly on a Boeing 737 Max
With Boeing under increased scrutiny thanks to a string of issues with its 737 Max airliners, some travellers say they're taking steps to avoid flying in the company's jets wherever possible.
'A significant overreach': Canada housing plan draws provincial pushback
Jurisdictional jousting has begun over federal funding for housing projects as provincial leaders tell the Trudeau government to stay in its lane.
More than 280,000 customers without power in Quebec as spring storm dumps heavy snow
There are more than a quarter of a million customers without power across Quebec as snow continues to blanket the province.
Ford Motor delays production of electric vehicles at Oakville plant until 2027
Ford Motor Co. is delaying the start of electric vehicle production at its plant in Oakville, Ont., to 2027.
Second water main break reported at QEII Halifax Infirmary site
Nova Scotia Health says another water break has happened at the QEII Halifax Infirmary site.
Cruise ship stuck in Spain will resume sailing after Bolivian passengers with visa problems removed
A cruise ship stuck in the northeastern Spanish port of Barcelona will be able to resume its route after a group of Bolivian passengers with visa problems were taken off the vessel on Thursday, authorities said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Local non-profit raising funds to support mobile dental units on Ukraine's frontlines
Myrolslav Solon’ko is a Ukrainian dentist who has spent the last two years volunteering on one of several mobile dental vans that travel to the frontlines of the war.
-
B.C. man collapsed, was diagnosed with cancer, then got a $3,700 bill
When Andy was diagnosed with aggressive lung cancer, he was shocked, but it was the handling of his medical coverage that left him stunned and deeply upset.
-
Vancouver real estate: Prospects of buying a home at 'full-blown crisis levels,' report says
Those hoping to buy a home in Vancouver are facing a more challenging time than ever before, a new report from the Royal Bank of Canada suggests.
Kelowna
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
-
Kelowna man shot dead inside his auto shop, family says
A man was fatally shot in Kelowna on Wednesday, according to his sister, during an incident Mounties had been tight-lipped about.
Edmonton
-
'I just wanted to see if the boy was OK': Teen who witnessed deadly assault testifies at manslaughter trial
Four witnesses were called to testify during day two of a teen's manslaughter trial in Edmonton.
-
'I'm upset, I'm mad': Boy killed by dogs was visiting Edmonton for spring break, grandmother says
An 11-year-old boy who was killed by two large dogs in southeast Edmonton on Monday has been identified as a Grade 5 student from B.C. named Kache.
-
How much have drug-poisoning deaths in Alberta really gone down?
The Alberta government encouraged optimism surrounding the current state of addiction in the province ahead of making changes to the way mental health and addiction services will be offered earlier this week. CTV News Edmonton has done an analysis of the publicly available drug-poisoning death data to see if the numbers support the province's recent claims.
Calgary
-
Two men charged with first-degree murder in death of Calgary woman
Calgary police have arrested two men in connection with the disappearance and presumed death of a 29-year-old woman.
-
Crash closes Highway 22 south of Cochrane
All lanes of Highway 22, south of Cochrane, are closed following a crash, officials said Thursday morning.
-
Albertans cool on the idea of 'no fault' auto insurance, poll says
A new poll suggests there is little interest in implementing 'no-fault' insurance in Alberta, with a majority of people saying the system is 'less fair' for drivers.
Lethbridge
-
Alberta announces funding for rural medical training
The Government of Alberta has come up with a new plan to attract doctors to rural communities.
-
Mischief trial begins for three men charged in Alberta COVID-19 border blockade
A Crown prosecutor said Wednesday that the trial for three men charged over their roles in an Alberta border blockade two years ago has nothing to do with their beliefs or right to protest.
-
Castle Mountain Marie spreads a little love by handing out hugs to skiers
An employee at a southern Alberta ski resort is making visitors smile, one hug at a time.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE AT 9:45 AM
LIVE AT 9:45 AM PM in Winnipeg for housing announcement as budget day nears
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to make a housing announcement in Winnipeg today.
-
Winnipeg mosque says two people with an axe and knife tried to break in
People at a Winnipeg mosque are still shocked after they say two people tried to break into the building in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
-
'It’s non-stop': Province putting up new money to help curb crime
The province is putting up new money to help families and businesses curb crime. But advocates and business owners are questioning if it’s enough to make a real difference.
Regina
-
Property forfeiture at pre-legalization Regina cannabis shop moves ahead
A long running legal battle surrounding property seized from a Regina marijuana shop that opened prior cannabis legalization in Canada has taken a legal step forward.
-
Canadians waiting longer for surgeries and other procedures compared to 2019: report
Patients in all provinces are waiting longer for hip and knee replacements, cancer surgeries and other priority procedures than before the COVID-19 pandemic, national data shows.
-
'Engrained in every part of this province': Sask. remembers Rider great Jim Hopson
Saskatchewan is remembering former Roughriders player and executive Jim Hopson.
Saskatoon
-
'Every little detail helps': Sask. family searches for answers on anniversary of daughter's disappearance
A Saskatchewan woman’s parents continue to search for answers on the seventh anniversary of their daughter’s disappearance.
-
Canadians waiting longer for surgeries and other procedures compared to 2019: report
Patients in all provinces are waiting longer for hip and knee replacements, cancer surgeries and other priority procedures than before the COVID-19 pandemic, national data shows.
-
“It’s going to be a different melt”: Sask. warm temperatures spark melt concerns
With the warmer-than-usual temperatures on Wednesday, some are thinking about the excess snow sitting around properties that will be melting rapidly and could cause issues.
Toronto
-
Measles identified in Ontario adult who recently travelled through Toronto Pearson airport
Another confirmed case of measles has been identified in an Ontario adult who had recently travelled abroad through Toronto Pearson International Airport.
-
Ford Motor delays production of electric vehicles at Oakville plant until 2027
Ford Motor Co. is delaying the start of electric vehicle production at its plant in Oakville, Ont., to 2027.
-
GTA could see more wet snow tonight but warmer weather on the way for weekend
It might be soggy today and tomorrow, but after a soaking that’s lasted several days, Toronto is poised to see some sunnier weather this weekend.
Montreal
-
More than 280,000 customers without power in Quebec as spring storm dumps heavy snow
There are more than a quarter of a million customers without power across Quebec as snow continues to blanket the province.
-
Aeroports de Montreal plans to invest $4B by 2028
Aeroports de Montreal says it plans to invest nearly $4 billion between now and 2028 to improve access to the Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport.
-
Car set on fire in Montreal's east end
Montreal police are investigating after a car was set on fire in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.
Ottawa
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING Spring snowstorm brings 10.8 cm of snow to Ottawa, knocks out power across eastern Ontario
Ottawa received 10.8 cm of snow from a spring snowstorm that has moved through the region. Environment Canada's forecast calls for another 5 cm of snow on Thursday, with another 2 to 4 cm of snow Thursday night.
-
What happens to your eyes if you look at the sun without protection during the solar eclipse?
The moon’s orbit is set to position it directly between the Earth and the sun, causing a solar eclipse on April 8.
-
Stopped train slows down O-Train service for 3 hours on Thursday
OC Transpo says regular service has resumed along the Confederation Line at the western end of the line, after a stopped train slowed down service for three hours.
Atlantic
-
Man charged with attempted murder after disturbance at Halifax apartment building
Police say a man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was injured at a Halifax apartment building.
-
Second water main break reported at QEII Halifax Infirmary site
Nova Scotia Health says another water break has happened at the QEII Halifax Infirmary site.
-
Cape Breton golf lodge closes due to age, cost of repairs
An iconic spot to stay for travellers on the Cabot Trail in Cape Breton, N.S., is closing their doors due to the high cost of bringing the buildings up to code.
London
-
Sarnia police looking for pharmacy robbery suspect
Police in Sarnia are hoping the public can help identify a person wanted in relation to a pharmacy robbery. The incident happened on March 13 at Northgate Pharmacy in Northgate Plaza on Exmouth Street.
-
City plans rehabilitation of bridge along busy commuter corridor in London
Frustrated commuters will have a new traffic headache to worry about in north London, Ont. next year.
-
'Bodily autonomy is being invaded': Students appear nude in AI-altered photos at London, Ont. high school
Students and parents at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School learned Tuesday evening of an incident that happened at the school recently through a letter sent by school administrators.
Kitchener
-
Regional chair breaks silence on Wilmot Township farmland expropriation
Karen Redman has addressed Waterloo Region’s controversial plan to acquire farm land in Wilmot Township in an email to concerned citizens.
-
WRDSB schools will be closed Monday for eclipse
The Waterloo Region District School Board has reversed its earlier decision to keep schools open as usual on Monday during the solar eclipse.
-
Fatal crash north of Simcoe
Emergency services responded to the scene at the intersection of Highway 24 and Concession 13 Townsend in Norfolk County around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Drug, weapons charges follow investigation of fatal Hwy. 17 crash in northern Ont.
Five people from southern Ontario have been charged after the investigation of a fatal collision last week led to the discovery of illicit drugs, weapons and cash.
-
'I'm upset, I'm mad': Boy killed by dogs was visiting Edmonton for spring break, grandmother says
An 11-year-old boy who was killed by two large dogs in southeast Edmonton on Monday has been identified as a Grade 5 student from B.C. named Kache.
-
Damage to speed cameras repaired quickly, Sudbury official says
Speed cameras at six locations throughout Greater Sudbury became operational March 22, but some residents are apparently unhappy.
N.L.
-
Mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck finally out of the water
It took a few cuts with a chainsaw and the full strength of a 30-ton excavator, but a mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck has finally been pulled out of the water near the small community of Cape Ray.
-
Premiers making 'political hay' out of carbon pricing increase, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and 'make political hay' out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
-
Woman in Northern Ireland finds people who can understand her -- in Newfoundland
Whitney McCullough says she has always felt like people outside her home of Banbridge, Northern Ireland, need subtitles to decipher her accent and slang. So it has been strange and delightful to discover through her TikTok videos that in Newfoundland and Labrador, people understand her just fine.