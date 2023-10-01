Vancouver real estate lawyer suspended 6 weeks for professional misconduct
A Vancouver lawyer has agreed to a six-week suspension for committing several instances of professional misconduct.
The consent agreement between Gary (Kin Ip) Lo and the Law Society of B.C. was approved on Sept. 15, but posted online last week.
The agreement details a variety of misconduct that occurred between 2019 and 2021, including repeatedly failing to disclose that a client had not provided sufficient funds for a real estate transaction, failing to adequately inform clients of a conflict of interest and failing to ensure he collected required client identification information on four occasions.
FAILURE TO DISCLOSE
In May 2019, Lo was contacted by a corporate client's real estate agent, who asked if he had received cheques totalling $988,000, which were meant to be held in his trust account as deposits for the purchase of properties in Vancouver.
The real estate agent included images of bank drafts made out to Lo's law corporation "purporting to represent that (the client) had provided (the deposits)," according to the consent agreement.
Lo told the agent he had not received them, and was provided with a bank draft for $150,000 later that day.
"The lawyer did not ask (his client) why there appeared to be bank drafts payable to the law corporation for the (deposits) that had not been provided to him, or if the vendors of the (properties) were aware the (deposits) … had not been provided," the agreement reads.
In June 2019, Lo was provided with additional bank drafts, bringing the total he held in trust for his client to $458,000. The client's principal advised that he could provide the remaining $530,000 if the sellers' lawyer demanded it, but that "he would like more time so that he did not have to draw funds from other sources," according to the consent agreement.
"The lawyer admits that in hindsight, he should have stayed away from the real estate transaction once it appeared that (his client) might have made inaccurate representations to the vendors," the agreement reads.
Instead, when the lawyer for the sellers contacted Lo claiming that his client had defaulted on the sales agreements and demanding the forfeiture of the deposits, Lo did not disclose that the full amount of the deposits was not in his possession.
Nor did he disclose this information when his firm was drafting a response to a lawsuit filed by the sellers seeking to force him to turn over the deposits.
"The lawyer admits that he should have, but did not, turn his mind to the allegations in the notice of civil claim," the agreement reads. "Had the lawyer done so, he would have immediately disclosed that he did not hold all the (deposits)."
The agreement goes on to note that Lo told the law society his failure to notify the court that he didn't have all of the money he was supposed to was unintentional. The law society accepted this explanation.
Ultimately, the court ruled against the client and ordered Lo to turn over the $988,000 to the sellers. He provided all of the money he had held in trust, and his client eventually paid the outstanding $530,000.
CONFLICT OF INTEREST
In an unrelated case, Lo represented a corporate client that was the lender of a $10 million mortgage to another company that he had previously represented.
In fact, according to the consent agreement, Lo had represented the loanee or another company owned by the same person on "at least 13 different matters" between 2016 and 2021.
While Lo's retainer letter to his new client advised that he had worked for the other company in the past and would not be advising the lender on matters related to repayment of the loan, the consent agreement indicates he did so anyway.
Moreover, though he was legally obligated to disclose the potential conflict of interest to all parties and obtain informed consent before representing them, he did not do so.
"The lawyer did not obtain consent from the parties to act despite the conflict, did not recommend or require either party to obtain independent legal advice and knew that they had not received such advice, and did he not disclose and explain … the nature of the conflicting interests, or how or why a potential conflict might develop," the agreement reads.
CLIENT IDENTIFICATION
Finally, the consent agreement identifies four instances in which Lo did not obtain identification documents he was required to from companies and individuals he was representing.
The agreement indicates that Lo "has taken steps to improve his office procedures to ensure that the client identification and verification requirements are met."
Lo's six-month suspension begins Monday.
In deciding to accept Lo's consent agreement proposal, the law society considered the lawyer's previous professional conduct record, which included a variety of other entries, including an administrative suspension and conditions placed on his practice.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two killed in bear attack at Banff National Park, grizzly euthanized: Parks Canada
Parks Canada says a bear attack in Alberta's Banff National Park has left two people dead. Officials say a response team trained in wildlife attacks was immediately mobilized but weather conditions at the time did not allow for helicopter use.
Ex-justice minister calls Nazi invite result of 'failure of indifference and inaction', supports unsealing Deschenes Commission records
A former federal justice minister says the 'failure of indifference and inaction' over Canada's history with Nazis in the country likely contributed to Parliament's unknowing recognition of a Nazi veteran in the House of Commons last week, and that he wants to see nearly 40-year-old documents on suspected war criminals living in Canada unsealed.
Ontario expands pharmacists' prescription powers to include 6 more common ailments
Ontario residents can now access treatment and medication for six more common ailments at pharmacies across the province.
1 in 20 Americans used ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, study finds
A recent study has found 1 in 20 people in the U.S. who contracted COVID-19 used non-evidence based treatment, such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, due to beliefs in vaccine-related misinformation.
Why does a group of B.C. killer whales harass and kill porpoises without eating them?
A group of orcas that inhabit Canadian waters are known to harass and kill porpoises without eating them. A new study tries to explain why.
Federal prisoner with terminal illness granted parole on compassionate grounds to die outside of jail
A terminally ill federal prisoner, who has been fighting for a compassionate release to die outside of jail, has been granted day parole.
Ontario's minimum wage just went up. Here's what you need to know
Nearly a million minimum wage earners in Ontario got a pay bump today.
Ontario city home to Nazi soldier that visited Parliament shares mixed emotions
North Bay, Ont. is currently home to a man who was honoured with a standing ovation in the House of Commons during a visit from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but whose presence in Parliament later caused global outrage and embarrassment when details emerged about his past as a Nazi soldier during the second World War.
AI and data centres drink up billions of litres of water, experts say. This is why
As artificial intelligence dominates the public interest, some experts fear we don't understand the true climate impact of these models.
Vancouver Island
-
International student drowns while swimming in Thetis Lake
A swimmer drowned in Thetis Lake Friday afternoon, according to West Shore RCMP.
-
'Reconciliation is a lifelong experience': Gov. Gen. Mary Simon reflects on Truth and Reconciliation
On the third annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says that while she acknowledges the time it takes to fulfill calls to action, she also understands the frustrations that progress is too slow, and she feels 'we should speed things up.'
-
B.C. tech holding company Tiny buys majority stake in film review platform Letterboxd
Tech holding company Tiny Ltd. says it's buying a majority stake in movie review platform Letterboxd. Victoria, B.C.-based Tiny has not shared what it will pay for the 60 per cent stake it will take in the film diary and rating website.
Calgary
-
Two killed in bear attack at Banff National Park, grizzly euthanized: Parks Canada
Parks Canada says a bear attack in Alberta's Banff National Park has left two people dead. Officials say a response team trained in wildlife attacks was immediately mobilized but weather conditions at the time did not allow for helicopter use.
-
Flames assistant GM Chris Snow dies from ALS complications
Calgary Flames vice-president of data and analytics and assistant general manager Chris Snow has died of complications from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
-
Shiltz comes off bench to rally Ticats to playoff-clinching win over Stampeders
It was a triumphant return for Matt Shiltz.
Edmonton
-
Hughes helps Canucks power past Oilers 5-2
Defenceman Quinn Hughes has been a very good player for the Vancouver Canucks during the last four seasons.
-
Here's how Edmontonians marked the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
From a new garden on the Alberta Legislature Grounds, to cultural performances and history lessons – people in the Edmonton area marked the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with different events over the weekend.
-
The U.K. defense secretary suggests British training of Ukrainian soldiers could move into Ukraine
Britain's new defense secretary has suggested that British military training of Ukrainian soldiers, which currently takes place in U.K. bases, could move into western Ukraine.
Toronto
-
Nearly 500 tenants from 5 apartment buildings in Toronto are now on rent strike
More than 100 tenants at 1440 and 1442 Lawrence Avenue West will go on rent strike Sunday joining the ranks of nearly 500 residents who have been withholding payments since early summer.
-
Ontario expands pharmacists' prescription powers to include 6 more common ailments
Ontario residents can now access treatment and medication for six more common ailments at pharmacies across the province.
-
Porsche with 2-month-old puppy inside allegedly stolen at gunpoint in Toronto; male suspect sought
Police are searching for a male suspect after a Porsche Cayenne with a two-month-old puppy inside was stolen in an armed carjacking in Toronto Sunday morning.
Montreal
-
Hundreds march in Montreal on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
An orange tide flowed through the streets of Montreal on Saturday afternoon as part of a march to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Hundreds of people gathered at the foot of Mount Royal in the early afternoon before marching to Place du Canada in downtown Montreal.
-
CHUM brings back mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise
Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the University of Montreal Hospital (CHUM) is bringing back its mask mandate starting Monday. The rule applies to anyone entering a patient’s room or care area—including visitors, staff and physicians, a CHUM spokesperson confirmed in a statement to CTV News on Saturday.
-
Walk for the well-being of seniors to take place in Montreal Sunday
A 3km AGISSONS ENSEMBLE walk for the well-being of seniors is taking place in Montreal Sunday. The walk will kick off in Parc Jeanne-Mance, with Louise DesChâtelets giving the keynote address.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba politicians mark Orange Shirt Day, PC leader maintains low media profile
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's two major political party leaders marked the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in very different ways Saturday.
-
How to vote without valid photo ID in Manitoba
As the Oct. 3 provincial election fast approaches, a wide range of identification options and advances in technology are making it easier than ever for Manitobans to vote.
-
'A mixed-emotion day': Day of Reflection honours Sixties Scoop victims
As Manitobans marked the third National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, an event in Winnipeg's North End remembered Residential School victims and those affected by the Sixties Scoop.
Saskatoon
-
'Team Bruce': Sask. man honoured by hockey team with special jersey
A Prince Albert hockey team wore a special jersey at their opening game to raise money for cancer and honour a prominent member of the local sports community.
-
Saskatoon hosts 'Rock Your Roots' Walk for National Day of Truth and Reconciliation
In Saskatoon, this important day began with a remarkable display of unity as thousands of individuals came together for the "Rock Your Roots Walk."
-
BC Lions extend Riders losing streak to four
The Saskatchewan Roughriders continued their losing slide against the BC Lions falling 33-26 Friday night, marking their fourth consecutive loss of the year.
Regina
-
'Take away a greater understanding': Events held in Regina for National Day of Truth and Reconciliation
The colour orange was a common colour donned on Saturday, as hundreds braved the rainy conditions to take part in the third National Truth and Reconciliation Day.
-
Regina's German community celebrates Oktoberfest
On Saturday, Regina's German community celebrated Oktoberfest, an event held at the German Club.
-
BC Lions extend Riders losing streak to four
The Saskatchewan Roughriders continued their losing slide against the BC Lions falling 33-26 Friday night, marking their fourth consecutive loss of the year.
Atlantic
-
Rothesay Netherwood School honours late first recruit with memorial tournament
A basketball tournament in New Brunswick is honouring a player who passed away in a canoeing accident four years ago.
-
N.S. RCMP arrest man on province-wide warrant
RCMP in Nova Scotia say they have arrested a man on a province-wide arrest warrant on Saturday.
-
Apple farmers in N.S. doing fine despite a challenging season
It’s been a trying year for farmers in Nova Scotia, with record cold, dry weather and an abundance of rain taking a toll on the harvest, but apples seem to be doing just fine.
London
-
No charges laid after man injured during arrest: SIU
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has determined there are no charges to issue against a London police officer after a man was seriously injured during his arrest this past June.
-
Ontario's minimum wage just went up. Here's what you need to know
Nearly a million minimum wage earners in Ontario got a pay bump today.
-
A return of summer this week expected in London, Ont.
While fall may have arrived, those missing a taste of summer will get another chance for sun-filled fun this week.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario city home to Nazi soldier that visited Parliament shares mixed emotions
North Bay, Ont. is currently home to a man who was honoured with a standing ovation in the House of Commons during a visit from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but whose presence in Parliament later caused global outrage and embarrassment when details emerged about his past as a Nazi soldier during the second World War.
-
Ontario expands pharmacists' prescription powers to include 6 more common ailments
Ontario residents can now access treatment and medication for six more common ailments at pharmacies across the province.
-
Highway 144 fully reopened after two vehicle crash
Highway 144 is fully reopened Sunday morning after a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening in the Greater Sudbury community of Chelmsford, police say.
Kitchener
-
'The hard work is yet to come': Waterloo Region marks third national day for Truth and Reconciliation
A sea of orange filled the streets of Kitchener Saturday morning as the sound of drummers and singers emanated throughout the city’s downtown core.
-
Ontario's minimum wage just went up. Here's what you need to know
Nearly a million minimum wage earners in Ontario got a pay bump today.
-
Driver allegedly speeding tells OPP they’re late for tee time
A driver is facing speeding charges after allegedly telling Ontario Province Police, “I am running late for my tee time.”